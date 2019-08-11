How Do Analysts See Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Performing Over The Next Few Years?

In June 2019, Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced its latest earnings update, which revealed that the company benefited from a sizeable tailwind, eventuating to a high double-digit earnings growth of 96%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts view Norcros's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for the coming year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 7.7%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates reaching double digit 21% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£25m by 2022.

LSE:NXR Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

Even though it is helpful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful determining the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Norcros's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.2%. This means that, we can assume Norcros will grow its earnings by 8.2% every year for the next couple of years.

For Norcros, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

