How Do Analysts See Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years?

The latest earnings update Prudential plc (LON:PRU) released in March 2019 confirmed that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 26%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view Prudential's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the coming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 33%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 45% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£4.6b by 2022.

Even though it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable estimating the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The benefit of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Prudential's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means, we can presume Prudential will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next couple of years.

