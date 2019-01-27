How Do Analysts See PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Performing Over The Next Few Years?

PWR Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PWH) latest earnings announcement in June 2018 signalled that the company gained from a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 19%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive PWR Holdings’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for this coming year seems optimistic, with earnings expanding by a robust 30%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 58% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$20m by 2022.

Although it is informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial to determine the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of PWR Holdings’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 20%. This means, we can expect PWR Holdings will grow its earnings by 20% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For PWR Holdings, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

