How Do Analysts See Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (HKG:3377) Performing Over The Next Year?

Looking at Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (HKG:3377) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 17% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.2%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of CN¥3.6b, we can expect this to reach CN¥4.2b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Sino-Ocean Group Holding's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 15 analysts covering 3377 is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for 3377, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 17% based on the most recent earnings level of CN¥3.6b to the final forecast of CN¥6.0b by 2022. EPS reaches CN¥0.80 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.47 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 8.6% to 7.8% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Sino-Ocean Group Holding, I've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

