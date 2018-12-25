How Do Analysts See Trent Limited (NSE:TRENT) Performing In The Years Ahead?

Trent Limited’s (NSE:TRENT) announced its latest earnings update in March 2018, which revealed that the company experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 48%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Trent’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Check out our latest analysis for Trent

Analysts’ outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a significant 81%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to ₹2.6b by 2021.

NSEI:TRENT Future Profit December 25th 18 More

While it is useful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Trent’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 35%. This means that, we can presume Trent will grow its earnings by 35% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Trent, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is TRENT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TRENT is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of TRENT? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



