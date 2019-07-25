How Do Analysts See United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

Looking at United Carpets Group plc's (LON:UCG) earnings update on 31 March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 20% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -5.9%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at UK£418k, we should see this growing to UK£500k by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for United Carpets Group in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect United Carpets Group to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 1 analysts covering UCG’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of UCG's earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, UCG's earnings should reach UK£600k, from current levels of UK£418k, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. EPS reaches £0.0070 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.0051 EPS today. In 2022, UCG's profit margin will have expanded from 1.7% to 1.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For United Carpets Group, I've compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

