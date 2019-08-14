How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead?

Based on Veeva Systems Inc.'s (NYSE:VEEV) earnings update in April 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 10% in the upcoming year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 43%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$230m, we can expect this to reach US$254m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Veeva Systems in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Veeva Systems to keep growing?

The view from 18 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of VEEV's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of US$230m and the final forecast of US$341m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for VEEV’s earnings is 14%. EPS reaches $2.34 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.59 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 27% to 24% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Veeva Systems, I've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

