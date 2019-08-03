How Do Analysts See Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

On 30 June 2019, Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 30% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$135m, we should see this rise to US$175m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Vivo Energy in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 7 analysts covering VVO is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of US$135m and the final forecast of US$214m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for VVO’s earnings is 11%. This leads to an EPS of $0.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $0.11. In 2022, VVO's profit margin will have expanded from 1.8% to 2.1%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Vivo Energy, there are three key factors you should further research:

