How Do Analysts See William Demant Holding A/S (CPH:WDH) Performing Over The Next Year?

Based on William Demant Holding A/S’s (CPH:WDH) earnings update in June 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 15% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 8.1%. By 2020, we can expect William Demant Holding’s bottom line to reach ø2.0b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of ø1.8b. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect William Demant Holding to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 22 analysts covering WDH’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of WDH’s earnings growth over these next few years.

From the current net income level of ø1.8b and the final forecast of ø2.4b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for WDH’s earnings is 8.4%. EPS reaches DKK10.93 in the final year of forecast compared to the current DKK6.84 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 13%, which is expected to expand to 15% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For William Demant Holding, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

