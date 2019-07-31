What Do Analysts Think About Altri, S.G.P.S., S.A.'s (ELI:ALTR) Future?

Based on Altri, S.G.P.S., S.A.'s (ELI:ALTR) earnings update in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 6.2% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 25%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €194m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €182m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Altri S.G.P.S. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Altri S.G.P.S perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 5 analysts of ALTR is tilted towards the negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ALTR, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of €194m and the final forecast of €134m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ALTR’s earnings is -13%. This leads to an EPS of €0.67 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.95. Earnings decline appears to be a result of cost outpacing top line growth of 0.4% over the next few years. With this high cost growth, margins is expected to contract from 25% to 17% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Altri S.G.P.S, I've put together three key aspects you should further research:

