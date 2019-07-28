What Do Analysts Think About Aspocomp Group Oyj's (HEL:ACG1V) Future?

Since Aspocomp Group Oyj (HEL:ACG1V) released its earnings in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook seem bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 8.0% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 65%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €3.2m, we should see this fall to €3.0m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Aspocomp Group Oyj. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Aspocomp Group Oyj going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 1 analysts of ACG1V is tilted towards the negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of ACG1V's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of -0.06% based on the most recent earnings level of €3.2m to the final forecast of €3.0m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of €0.53 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.49 EPS today. The main reason for ACG1V’s earnings contraction is top-line expansion of 8.9%, which is predicted to lag cost growth leading up to 2022. Furthermore, the current 11% margin is expected to contract to 7.9% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Aspocomp Group Oyj, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

