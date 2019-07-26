What Do Analysts Think About Befesa S.A.'s (FRA:BFSA) Growth?

In March 2019, Befesa S.A. (FRA:BFSA) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 1.2% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 56%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €92m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €91m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Befesa in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Befesa

Exciting times ahead?

The 6 analysts covering BFSA view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for BFSA, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

DB:BFSA Past and Future Earnings, July 26th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €92m and the final forecast of €104m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BFSA’s earnings is 5.8%. This leads to an EPS of €3.06 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.71. However, the expansion of the current 13% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 13% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Befesa, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Befesa worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Befesa is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Befesa? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.