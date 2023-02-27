These Analysts Think Codexis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sales Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the six analysts covering Codexis provided consensus estimates of US$76m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 45% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 99% to US$1.02 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$92m and US$1.00 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$14.71, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales this year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Codexis analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 45% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 20% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Codexis' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Codexis' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Codexis after today.

