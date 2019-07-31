What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:ESS) Future?

After Essex Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:ESS) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear pessimistic, as a 6.9% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 23%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$390m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$363m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Essex Property Trust's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The 17 analysts covering ESS view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 5.5% based on the most recent earnings level of US$390m to the final forecast of US$439m by 2022. EPS reaches $6.62 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $5.91 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 27%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.12957 and ESS's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

