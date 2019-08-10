What Do Analysts Think About freenet AG's (ETR:FNTN) Future?

Based on freenet AG's (ETR:FNTN) earnings update in March 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 5.6% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 1.3%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €223m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €211m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around freenet's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for freenet

What can we expect from freenet in the longer term?

Longer term expectations from the 10 analysts covering FNTN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of FNTN's earnings growth over these next few years.

XTRA:FNTN Past and Future Earnings, August 10th 2019 More

By 2022, FNTN's earnings should reach €221m, from current levels of €223m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.1%. EPS reaches €1.78 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.74 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 7.6%, this movement will result in a margin of 7.6% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For freenet, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is freenet worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether freenet is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of freenet? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.