What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Abéo SA's (EPA:ABEO)?

Since Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) released its earnings in March 2019, analysts seem extremely confident, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 62% in the upcoming year, relative to the historical 5-year average growth rate of 31%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €7.2m, we can expect this to reach €12m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Abéo in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Abéo perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 2 analysts covering ABEO is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ABEO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, ABEO's earnings should reach €15m, from current levels of €7.2m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 21%. This leads to an EPS of €1.97 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.94. Margins are currently sitting at 3.1%, which is expected to expand to 5.3% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Abéo, I've put together three essential factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Abéo worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Abéo is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Abéo? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

