What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of ageas SA/NV's (EBR:AGS)?

ageas SA/NV's (EBR:AGS) latest earnings update in March 2019 confirmed that the company experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 30%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts view ageas's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Check out our latest analysis for ageas

Analysts' expectations for the coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 8.2%. The following year doesn't look much more exciting, though earnings does reach €917m in 2022.

ENXTBR:AGS Past and Future Earnings, July 26th 2019 More

Even though it is helpful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful evaluating the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of ageas's earnings trajectory over time, be more volatile. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 3.8%. This means that, we can presume ageas will grow its earnings by 3.8% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For ageas, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is AGS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AGS is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of AGS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.