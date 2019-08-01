What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc's (LON:AFM)?

Based on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc's (LON:AFM) earnings update in March 2019, analysts seem highly optimistic, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 52% next year, compared with the historical 5-year average growth rate of 13%. By 2020, we can expect Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s bottom line to reach UK£14m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of UK£9.2m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 4 analysts covering AFM is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of AFM's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

AIM:AFM Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

From the current net income level of UK£9.2m and the final forecast of UK£17m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for AFM’s earnings is 19%. EPS reaches £0.17 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.091 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 12%, which is expected to expand to 15% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

