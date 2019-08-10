What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of bpost SA/NV's (EBR:BPOST)?

Looking at bpost SA/NV's (EBR:BPOST) recent earnings update on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 16% in the upcoming year. Though this outlook is not unfounded, given the negative earnings growth rate over the past five years on average. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €265m, we should see this fall to €222m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around bpost's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is bpost going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 8 analysts covering BPOST is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of BPOST's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, BPOST's earnings should reach €262m, from current levels of €265m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.7%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €1.0 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.32 EPS today. However, the near term margins may change heading into 2022, from the current levels of 7.0% to 6.7%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For bpost, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

