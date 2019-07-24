What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Danone S.A.'s (EPA:BN)?

After Danone S.A.'s (EPA:BN) earnings announcement in December 2018, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 2.5% in the upcoming year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 20%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €2.3b, we should see this rise to €2.4b in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Danone in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Danone to keep growing?

The 25 analysts covering BN view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, BN's earnings should reach €2.9b, from current levels of €2.3b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.7%. This leads to an EPS of €4.45 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €3.63. In 2022, BN's profit margin will have expanded from 9.5% to 11%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Danone, I've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

