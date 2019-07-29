What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.'s (BME:FCC)?

Based on Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.'s (BME:FCC) earnings update in March 2019, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 5.0% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 70%. By 2020, we can expect Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas’s bottom line to reach €264m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €252m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 7 analysts covering FCC is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

BME:FCC Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €252m and the final forecast of €343m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for FCC’s earnings is 12%. This leads to an EPS of €0.96 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.66. Margins are currently sitting at 4.1%, which is expected to expand to 5.2% by 2022.

