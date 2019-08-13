What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of KONE Oyj's (HEL:KNEBV)?

Looking at KONE Oyj's (HEL:KNEBV) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 16% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 2.0%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €841m, we should see this growing to €975m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for KONE Oyj in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 23 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of KNEBV's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 8.7% based on the most recent earnings level of €841m to the final forecast of €1.1b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €2.23 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.63. In 2022, KNEBV's profit margin will have expanded from 9.3% to 11%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For KONE Oyj, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

