What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Navigator Company, S.A.’s (ELI:NVG)?

In September 2018, The Navigator Company, S.A. (ELI:NVG) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 10% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.3%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €208m, we can expect this to reach €229m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Navigator Company in the longer term?

The view from 5 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of NVG’s earnings growth over these next few years.

ENXTLS:NVG Future Profit February 14th 19 More

By 2022, NVG’s earnings should reach €216m, from current levels of €208m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 1.8%. This leads to an EPS of €0.34 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.29. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 13% to 12% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Navigator Company, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

