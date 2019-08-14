What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of St. Galler Kantonalbank AG's (VTX:SGKN)?

Looking at St. Galler Kantonalbank AG's (VTX:SGKN) earnings update in December 2018, analyst forecasts seem bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 8.5% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.4%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CHF159m, we should see this fall to CHF145m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for St. Galler Kantonalbank. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for St. Galler Kantonalbank

Can we expect St. Galler Kantonalbank to keep growing?

The view from 1 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of SGKN's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

SWX:SGKN Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

By 2022, SGKN's earnings should reach CHF161m, from current levels of CHF159m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 0.9%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of CHF26.87 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CHF28.49 EPS today. However, the expansion of the current 33% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 33% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For St. Galler Kantonalbank, there are three key factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is St. Galler Kantonalbank worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether St. Galler Kantonalbank is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of St. Galler Kantonalbank? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.