What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Stabilus S.A.’s (FRA:STM)?

Stabilus S.A.’s (FRA:STM) most recent earnings update in September 2018 confirmed that the company experienced a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 33%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts perceive Stabilus’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -5.2%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with reaching double digit 1.8% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to €115m in 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable determining the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Stabilus’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.9%. This means, we can expect Stabilus will grow its earnings by 2.9% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Stabilus, I’ve put together three key aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is STM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether STM is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of STM? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

