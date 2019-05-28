What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Varroc Engineering Limited's (NSE:VARROC)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Varroc Engineering Limited's (NSE:VARROC) released its most recent earnings update in March 2019, which revealed that the company faced a slight headwind with earnings falling from ₹4.5b to ₹4.5b, a change of -0.9%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts perceive Varroc Engineering's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings increasing by a robust 11%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 48% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting ₹7.0b by 2022.

While it is helpful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Varroc Engineering's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 18%. This means, we can presume Varroc Engineering will grow its earnings by 18% every year for the next couple of years.

For Varroc Engineering, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

