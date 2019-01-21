What Do Analysts Think About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Future?

Based on Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) earnings update in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -11% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 16%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of US$468m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to US$415m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Global Payments’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Global Payments in the longer term?

The 24 analysts covering GPN view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for GPN, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$468m and the final forecast of US$620m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for GPN’s earnings is 17%. EPS reaches $6 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $3.03 EPS today. However, the expansion of the current 12% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 11% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Global Payments, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

