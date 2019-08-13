What Do Analysts Think About GROUPE SFPI SA's (EPA:SFPI) Growth?

In December 2018, GROUPE SFPI SA (EPA:SFPI) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem extremely confident, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 55% in the upcoming year, relative to the historical 5-year average growth rate of 17%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €14m, we should see this growing to €21m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from GROUPE SFPI in the longer term?

The view from 2 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of SFPI's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

ENXTPA:SFPI Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €14m and the final forecast of €22m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SFPI’s earnings is 13%. EPS reaches €0.23 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.15 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 2.5%, which is expected to expand to 3.8% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For GROUPE SFPI, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

