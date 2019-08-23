What Do Analysts Think About Hansen Technologies Ltd's (ASX:HSN) Growth?

On 30 June 2019, Hansen Technologies Ltd (ASX:HSN) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear in-line with its track record, as upcoming earnings growth is expected to be 9.9% next year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 9.4% per year. By 2020, we can expect Hansen Technologies’s bottom line to reach AU$24m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$21m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Hansen Technologies in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 3 analysts covering HSN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for HSN, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, HSN's earnings should reach AU$34m, from current levels of AU$21m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 17%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.17 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.11. In 2022, HSN's profit margin will have expanded from 9.2% to 10%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Hansen Technologies, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

