What Do Analysts Think About ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited’s (NSE:ICICIPRULI) Growth?

Looking at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited’s (NSE:ICICIPRULI) earnings update in September 2018, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 0.8% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 2.5%. By 2019, we can expect ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s bottom line to reach ₹19b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month ₹19b. Below is a brief commentary around ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 19 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of ICICIPRULI’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 11% based on the most recent earnings level of ₹19b to the final forecast of ₹23b by 2021. EPS reaches ₹14.15 in the final year of forecast compared to the current ₹13.19 EPS today. Analysts are predicting earnings growth to outpace revenue by the end of 2021, resulting in a margin expansion from 4.9% to 4.9%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at:

