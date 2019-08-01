What Do Analysts Think About ID Logistics Group SA's (EPA:IDL) Future?

Based on ID Logistics Group SA's (EPA:IDL) earnings update in December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 36% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.6%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €25m, we should see this growing to €35m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for ID Logistics Group in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for ID Logistics Group

How will ID Logistics Group perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 5 analysts of IDL is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ENXTPA:IDL Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

From the current net income level of €25m and the final forecast of €48m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for IDL’s earnings is 20%. EPS reaches €8.31 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.5 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 1.8%, which is expected to expand to 2.9% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For ID Logistics Group, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is ID Logistics Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ID Logistics Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of ID Logistics Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.