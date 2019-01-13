What Do Analysts Think About Inghams Group Limited’s (ASX:ING) Long Term Outlook?

In June 2018, Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) announced its most recent earnings update, which revealed that the company gained from a large tailwind, eventuating to a high double-digit earnings growth of 94%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view Inghams Group’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -3.3%. In the next couple of years, earnings are predicted to continue to be below today’s level, with a reduction of -0.06% in 2021, eventually reaching AU$115m in 2022.

Although it is useful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to estimate the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Inghams Group’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 1.1%. This means that, we can anticipate Inghams Group will grow its earnings by 1.1% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Inghams Group, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

