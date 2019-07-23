What Do Analysts Think About Interroll Holding AG's (VTX:INRN) Long Term Outlook?

Interroll Holding AG's (VTX:INRN) latest earnings announcement in March 2019 signalled that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 33%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Interroll Holding's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 14%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 25% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF70m by 2022.

SWX:INRN Past and Future Earnings, July 23rd 2019 More

Although it is useful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable to determine the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Interroll Holding's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 10%. This means, we can expect Interroll Holding will grow its earnings by 10% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Interroll Holding, there are three key factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is INRN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether INRN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of INRN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

