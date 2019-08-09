What Do Analysts Think About Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.'s (HKG:1638) Earnings Outlook?

In April 2019, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HKG:1638) announced its most recent earnings update, which suggested that the business experienced a immense headwind with earnings declining by -16%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts perceive Kaisa Group Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for the coming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 38%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 84% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥6.5b by 2022.

Although it’s helpful to be aware of the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Kaisa Group Holdings's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 28%. This means that, we can anticipate Kaisa Group Holdings will grow its earnings by 28% every year for the next few years.

For Kaisa Group Holdings, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

