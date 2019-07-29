What Do Analysts Think About KEC International Limited's (NSE:KEC) Earnings Trajectory?

The most recent earnings announcement KEC International Limited's (NSE:KEC) released in June 2019 suggested that the business benefited from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 6.1%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view KEC International's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

See our latest analysis for KEC International

Market analysts' consensus outlook for this coming year seems positive, with earnings rising by a robust 20%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 41% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting ₹8.3b by 2022.

NSEI:KEC Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

While it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful evaluating the rate at which the business is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of KEC International's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means that, we can presume KEC International will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For KEC International, I've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is KEC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KEC is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of KEC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.