What Do Analysts Think About LNA Santé SA's (EPA:LNA) Future?

The most recent earnings announcement LNA Santé SA's (EPA:LNA) released in April 2019 confirmed that the business endured a substantial headwind with earnings falling by -11%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts predict LNA Santé's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 9.3%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates arriving at double digit 25% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €31m by 2022.

Even though it is informative understanding the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful to analyze the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of LNA Santé's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means that, we can presume LNA Santé will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

