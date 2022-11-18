These Analysts Think NobleOak Life Limited's (ASX:NOL) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the consensus from NobleOak Life's three analysts is for revenues of AU$75m in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 9.8% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing AU$98m of revenue in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on NobleOak Life, given the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of AU$2.36, with NobleOak Life's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on NobleOak Life, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$2.80 and the most bearish at AU$1.59 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 24% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - NobleOak Life is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for NobleOak Life this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of NobleOak Life going forwards.

Uncomfortably, our automated valuation tool also suggests that NobleOak Life stock could be overvalued following the downgrade. Shareholders could be left disappointed if these estimates play out. Learn why, and examine the assumptions that underpin our valuation by visiting our free platform here to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

