What Do Analysts Think About Origin Enterprises plc’s (ISE:OIZ) Growth?

In July 2018, Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) released its latest earnings announcement, which confirmed that the company gained from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 24%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view Origin Enterprises’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ prospects for next year seems rather muted, with earnings expanding by a single digit 8.6%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more buoyant with rates generating double digit 17% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €70m by 2022.

Even though it is informative understanding the growth rate year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial evaluating the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Origin Enterprises’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 7.2%. This means that, we can presume Origin Enterprises will grow its earnings by 7.2% every year for the next few years.

For Origin Enterprises, I've compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

