What Do Analysts Think About Pacific Smiles Group Limited’s (ASX:PSQ) Earnings Trajectory?

Pacific Smiles Group Limited’s (ASX:PSQ) latest earnings update in June 2018 indicated that the company endured a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -34%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Pacific Smiles Group’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a significant 51%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to AU$12m by 2022.

While it’s helpful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial to analyze the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Pacific Smiles Group’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 17%. This means that, we can presume Pacific Smiles Group will grow its earnings by 17% every year for the next few years.

For Pacific Smiles Group, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is PSQ worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PSQ is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of PSQ? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

