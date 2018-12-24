What Do Analysts Think About rhipe Limited’s (ASX:RHP) Growth?

rhipe Limited’s (ASX:RHP) latest earnings announcement in June 2018 confirmed that the company benefited from a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 22%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive rhipe’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems positive, with earnings rising by a significant 100%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to AU$11m by 2021.

While it is useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of rhipe’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 37%. This means that, we can assume rhipe will grow its earnings by 37% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For rhipe, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

