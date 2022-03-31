These Analysts Think UpHealth, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPH) Sales Are Under Threat

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Today is shaping up negative for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from UpHealth's three analysts is for revenues of US$238m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 140% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$275m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on UpHealth, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

View our latest analysis for UpHealth

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on UpHealth after today.

Unanswered questions? We have estimates for UpHealth from its three analysts out until 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

