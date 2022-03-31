These Analysts Think UpHealth, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPH) Sales Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from UpHealth's three analysts is for revenues of US$238m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 140% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$275m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on UpHealth, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on UpHealth after today.

