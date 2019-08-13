What Do Analysts Think About Vestas Wind Systems A/S's (CPH:VWS) Growth?

In March 2019, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 35% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 18%. By 2020, we can expect Vestas Wind Systems’s bottom line to reach €921m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €684m. Below is a brief commentary around Vestas Wind Systems's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Vestas Wind Systems perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 19 analysts covering VWS is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of VWS's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

CPSE:VWS Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

By 2022, VWS's earnings should reach €1.1b, from current levels of €684m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. EPS reaches €4.84 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €3.41 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 6.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 9.7% by 2022.

