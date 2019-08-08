What Do Analysts Think About VPower Group International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1608) Future?

VPower Group International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1608) most recent earnings update in April 2019 indicated that the business experienced a substantial headwind with earnings falling by -36%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view VPower Group International Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for the upcoming year seems positive, with earnings growing by a robust 25%. This growth in earnings is expected to continue at an exponential rate, bringing the bottom line up to HK$579m by 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to evaluate the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of VPower Group International Holdings's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 34%. This means that, we can expect VPower Group International Holdings will grow its earnings by 34% every year for the next couple of years.

