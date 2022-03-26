Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) missed earnings with its latest full-year results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$60m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$1.69, some 17% larger than the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Agrify's four analysts is for revenues of US$140.1m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 134% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 16% from last year to US$1.03. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$145.8m and US$0.83 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 64% to US$11.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Agrify at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Agrify's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 134% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 95% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Agrify is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Agrify. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Agrify's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Agrify's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Agrify analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

