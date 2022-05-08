Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

A week ago, Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$126m beating forecasts by 6.5%. Statutory losses of US$0.41 per share were 6.5% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Confluent's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$560.6m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.57 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$547.4m and losses of US$1.60 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 20% to US$60.80, with the ongoing losses clearly weighing on sentiment despite the upgraded revenue estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Confluent, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$135 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Confluent's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 39% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 66% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Confluent is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

