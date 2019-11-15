Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Dynatronics Corporation Price Target After Its Latest Report

Last week, you might have seen that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.0% to US$0.75 in the past week. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$16m, losses exploded to US$0.01 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqCM:DYNT Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, Dynatronics's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be US$61.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 20% to US$0.18 per share. Before this earnings announcement, analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$61.0m and losses of US$0.15 per share in 2020. So there's definitely been a decline in analyst sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$3.24 per share, with analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Dynatronics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.70 and the most bearish at US$2.75 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Zooming out to look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up both against past performance, and against industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 22% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same market are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - analysts also expect Dynatronics to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Dynatronics's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider market. Analysts also downgraded their price target, suggesting that the latest news has led analysts to become more pessimistic about the intrinsic value of the business.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dynatronics going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..