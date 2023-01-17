Analysts Are Updating Their Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Estimates After Its Annual Results

Investors in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$35.23 following the release of its annual results. Bank of America missed revenue estimates by 2.5%, with sales of US$92b, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.19 beat expectations, coming in 2.1% ahead of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bank of America from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$101.8b in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 10% to US$3.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$102.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.60 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$41.07. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Bank of America, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$52.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bank of America's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Bank of America's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bank of America is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

