Analysts Are Updating Their Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) just released its latest full-year results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$12b arriving 4.7% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$34.62, 4.4% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Everest Re Group after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Everest Re Group's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$13.1b in 2022. This would be a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$34.80, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$33.87 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$333, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Everest Re Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$385 and the most bearish at US$285 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Everest Re Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Everest Re Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.4% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Everest Re Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Everest Re Group's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

