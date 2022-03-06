Analysts Are Updating Their Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.9% to US$50.48 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$6.8b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Victoria's Secret surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$7.18 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Victoria's Secret's eleven analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$6.91b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 5.2% to US$6.92 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.77 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Victoria's Secret's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$75.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Victoria's Secret analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2023. Historically, Victoria's Secret's sales have shrunk approximately 8.0% annually over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Victoria's Secret is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Victoria's Secret following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Victoria's Secret's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Victoria's Secret. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Victoria's Secret going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Victoria's Secret that you need to be mindful of.

