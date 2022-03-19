Analysts Are Upgrading Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) After Its Latest Results

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. Revenues of US$15m beat estimates by a substantial 62% margin. Unfortunately, Cue Biopharma also reported a statutory loss of US$1.41 per share, which at least was smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Cue Biopharma's six analysts is for revenues of US$10.8m in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 28% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 31% to US$1.75 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.04m and losses of US$1.79 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$27.14, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cue Biopharma at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 28% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 66% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cue Biopharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

